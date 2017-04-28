Principal considers using new show as educational tool - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Principal considers using new show as educational tool

Posted by Kirsten Pieri-May, News Producer - Reporter/MMJ
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

The new Netflix show “13 Reasons Why” is bringing up several questions regarding discussions of bullying and suicide in high schools.

Walnut Ridge High School Principal Jacob Kersey first heard about the show from his teenage daughter, but the school has had the original book on a required reading list for sophomore students for several years.

“They discuss the book, they talk about suicide prevention, they incorporate that into the curriculum, they’ll do some posters in our student area called The Square,” Kersey said.

He said the book did create a dialogue about the problems teens can face and thinks the show has furthered that.

“I’ve seen more on social media,” Kersey said. “I have seen a lot of posts from students just about being more conscious as to what they say to people and how they treat people, and that’s the positive that can come from it.”

He said they might even use clips of the show for suicide prevention curriculum in the future.

“First of all, it’s very long, there are several episodes,” Kersey said. “But also because of the intense scenes that are involved in the TV show, I would not advise schools using the entire thing.”

The high school is actually not going to use the book for required reading anymore though since so many students are already watching the show. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Dog lunges at walker's face, owner cited

    Dog lunges at walker's face, owner cited

    Monday, June 26 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-26 20:11:23 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 4:38 PM EDT2017-06-26 20:38:53 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro Animal Control cited a woman with harboring a vicious animal after her dog reportedly lunged at its walker’s face, biting her lip.

    Jonesboro Animal Control cited a woman with harboring a vicious animal after her dog reportedly lunged at its walker’s face, biting her lip.

  • Paragould airport gets grant to expand, study needs

    Paragould airport gets grant to expand, study needs

    Monday, June 26 2017 3:39 PM EDT2017-06-26 19:39:37 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 3:52 PM EDT2017-06-26 19:52:52 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    Several Arkansas airports, including one here in Region 8, are flying high after learning Monday they will receive grant money for improvements.

    Several Arkansas airports, including one here in Region 8, are flying high after learning Monday they will receive grant money for improvements.

  • Nonprofit demonstrates work of therapy horses

    Nonprofit demonstrates work of therapy horses

    Saturday, June 24 2017 10:43 PM EDT2017-06-25 02:43:58 GMT
    Saturday, June 24 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-06-25 02:47:57 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Workers from Diego Ranch Incorporated spent Saturday offering free rides with their therapy horses.

    Workers from Diego Ranch Incorporated spent Saturday offering free rides with their therapy horses.

    •   
Powered by Frankly