Principal considers using new show as educational tool

The new Netflix show “13 Reasons Why” is bringing up several questions regarding discussions of bullying and suicide in high schools.

Walnut Ridge High School Principal Jacob Kersey first heard about the show from his teenage daughter, but the school has had the original book on a required reading list for sophomore students for several years.

“They discuss the book, they talk about suicide prevention, they incorporate that into the curriculum, they’ll do some posters in our student area called The Square,” Kersey said.

He said the book did create a dialogue about the problems teens can face and thinks the show has furthered that.

“I’ve seen more on social media,” Kersey said. “I have seen a lot of posts from students just about being more conscious as to what they say to people and how they treat people, and that’s the positive that can come from it.”

He said they might even use clips of the show for suicide prevention curriculum in the future.

“First of all, it’s very long, there are several episodes,” Kersey said. “But also because of the intense scenes that are involved in the TV show, I would not advise schools using the entire thing.”

The high school is actually not going to use the book for required reading anymore though since so many students are already watching the show.

