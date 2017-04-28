County works on culverts to combat flooding

Greene County tried to get ahead of the rainy conditions, replacing a culvert and adding a second one to an area that receives a significant amount of water, but after the rainy forecast, more work needed to be done.

According to County Judge Rusty McMillon, County Road 522 had a culvert that needed to be replaced to help alleviate flooding.

“Last week we put in a good-sized culvert and added a second one and did some general building up around the ditch,” said McMillon.

McMillon said though they put all the work into that area, the rain still became an issue.

“We thought everything was okay but after this week’s rain, water got up and got over the culverts and some wash out also got over the culverts to where they were exposed,” said McMillon.

Thursday, McMillon said they went back to the drawing board.

“The amount of rain and drainage in that area is significant, so we started thinking of ways to combat this issue,” said McMillon. “Our guys got out there and got material back on the culverts but we need to wait until we get some dry days to get another culvert ordered that will be bigger and would be able to hold more water.”

McMillon said the culverts only sustained minimal damages, but he wants the public to know to always be prepared in case their roads are faced with several inches of rain in a short amount of time.

“Any significant amount of rainfall, few inches in just a few hours, people need to be aware that some of our roads will be under water,” said McMillon. “If you don't have to get out then don't get out and if so make sure you travel in an area that doesn't have that roadway underwater itself.”

