City to enter agreement with Arkansas Department of Correction - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

City to enter agreement with Arkansas Department of Correction

Jonesboro Municipal Center (Source: KAIT) Jonesboro Municipal Center (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The city of Jonesboro plans to sign an agreement with the Arkansas Department of Correction that would allow them to have more personnel help with city departments.

“This would basically allow those who are on probation or parole who have community service hours to come serve some of those hours with labor to the city,” said Ed Tanner, chief operations with the city. “This would help the sanitation department, street department, and even the parks and recreation department.”

Tanner said this is an agreement they have had with the ADC since the Justice Network ended. This would help add more personnel to certain operations like they did before when the Justice Network was still in business.

“This is helping the need of the city,” said Tanner. “What the city is going to hire and what the Justice Network at the time was going to provide. You put those two together and that would be the personnel but now that the Justice Network and that whole pool of people are no longer available, we are doing the same job that we did before with less personnel.”

Tanner said the need to have more people would help a lot.

“We are fully staffed but we base our personnel requirements on having a certain number of prisoners come or community service individuals,” Tanner said.

The agreement is set to be signed at the next Public Works meeting.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  Nettleton gains STEAM program

    The Nettleton School District is reconfiguring its intermediate schools, which comes with a pretty cool program.

  Cities combine baseball leagues

    For the first time in years, Caraway’s ball fields will be empty come baseball season.

  New Lake City project to house hundreds of families

    Lake City's population is about to boost as a new project is coming to town.

