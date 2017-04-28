City plans to improve Race St. railroad crossing

Jonesboro is looking to work with the Union Pacific Railroad and the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department to improve a crosswalk over the railroad along Race Street.

According to Craig Light, city engineer, the crosswalk is long overdue for upgrades.

“This was built many years ago and has been left unmaintained,” said Light. “It is not safe especially for the amount of students we have walking in that area.”

Light said they plan to enter into an agreement with Union Pacific to make these upgrades a reality.

“We, of course, will take care of upgrades to the right-of-way to the tracks and then they will take care of their right-of-way on the tracks and then we will take care of the other side,” said Light.

Light said they will use a grant they received for these improvements as soon as AHTD approves the plans they submitted.

“There will be concrete panels at the crossing across the railroad tracks,” said Light. “We'll have some level landings on both sides of the tracks for the people. There will be some new signage around the railroad tracks.”

Light said they will also build some new sidewalks in the area.

According to the agreement with Union Pacific, the project is estimated to cost nearly $18,000.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android