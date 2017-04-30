LIVE: Former FBI Director Comey's interrogation - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

LIVE: Former FBI Director Comey's interrogation

(KAIT) -

Former FBI Director James Comey answers questions before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Coverage is live on KAIT and NBC Region 8. 

You can watch the live stream here »

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Fire department steps up response time

    Fire department steps up response time

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:13 PM EDT2017-06-08 00:13:53 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 9:23 AM EDT2017-06-08 13:23:35 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    A volunteer fire department is trying to step up their response time by bringing in more bays.

    A volunteer fire department is trying to step up their response time by bringing in more bays.

  • Jonesboro woman spearheads effort to display Miss Arkansas gowns

    Jonesboro woman spearheads effort to display Miss Arkansas gowns

    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:29 AM EDT2017-06-08 04:29:05 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 8:08 AM EDT2017-06-08 12:08:54 GMT
    Maegan Waldrip putting Miss America 2017 Savvy Shield’s dress on a mannequin. (Source: Old State House Museum)Maegan Waldrip putting Miss America 2017 Savvy Shield’s dress on a mannequin. (Source: Old State House Museum)

    To mark the anniversary, the Old State House Museum has partnered with the Miss Arkansas Scholarship Pageant to host a collection of dresses worn by past Miss Arkansas winners.

    To mark the anniversary, the Old State House Museum has partnered with the Miss Arkansas Scholarship Pageant to host a collection of dresses worn by past Miss Arkansas winners.

  • Man sentenced to 15 years in prison in murder case

    Man sentenced to 15 years in prison in murder case

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-06-08 00:57:29 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 7:15 AM EDT2017-06-08 11:15:13 GMT
    Kordarro Woodard (Source: Blytheville Police Dept.)Kordarro Woodard (Source: Blytheville Police Dept.)

    A Mississippi County jury found a man guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend, Martha George.

    A Mississippi County jury found a man guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend, Martha George.

    •   
Powered by Frankly