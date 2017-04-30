LIVE: Weather Coverage NOW on KAIT and in App - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

LIVE: Weather Coverage NOW on KAIT and in App

(KAIT) -

Several severe storm warnings are in effect for the Region 8 viewing area.

The Region 8 Storm Team is live on KAIT and NBC Region 8. 

You can watch the live stream here

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

Powered by Frankly