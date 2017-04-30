Watch Live: President Trump's first State of the Union speech

Tonight, President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address to members of Congress. Watch live on KAIT ABC, NBC Region 8, on kait8.com, or at the mobile link below:

You can watch the live coverage here »

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android