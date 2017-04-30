Damage reported during severe storms

Strong storms produced several tornado warnings and strong winds across several Region 8 counties early Sunday morning.

According to Entergy Arkansas, thousands of customers are without power. The hardest hit counties are Clay, Craighead, Poinsett, Mississippi, and White counties.

Also, Craighead Electric is reporting outages in Craighead and Lawrence counties.

View the latest road closures from I-Drive Arkansas.

Here are the damage reports we've received:

Lawrence County

Several trees over the roads and fence were blown over.

Highway 115 south of Imboden closed due to high water.

Jackson County

Numerous reports of trees down across the county.

Highway 69: Tree blocked on the bridge and a driver reports water is over the Highway. Avoid the highway.

Highway 17E near Weldon: tree reported over the road.

Highway 224: Tree down over the road. Emergency crews on the scene to prevent drivers from hitting it.

Highway 226 coming into Craighead County: water over the highway

Localized flooding reported in Tuckerman and Newport

Highway 18 (a 3.74-mile stretch) - west of Grubbs closed due to high water.

Highway 226 (a 6.44-mile stretch) - south of Swifton closed due to high water.

Independence County

Cord Road is closed. In the 6100 block, the base under the asphalt is washed out and the road has caved in.

Hwy 122 towards Newark closed due to high water

Hwy 37 to Elgin-Water over the road. Barricades have been put in place.

Thida Road: The north end by the double bridges is under water. County road crew is in route to the area, county dispatch is reporting. Also, dispatch is reporting the following:

North Vaughn in Sulphur Rock, the Sulphur Rock end culvert is washed out.

Oak Hill Loop, 1st entrance off of Highway 69 is water covered.

Holcomb Cemetery rd has been barricaded due to water.

Rounds Road by Lonoke off of Gap Road is washed out.

Floral-Wagonwheel-Low Water Bridge - a large section of asphalt is missing.

Peach Orchard Road - a part of the road is missing.

Earnhardt going to the Boys Ranch is covered in water.

Arkansas 122 (10.51-mile stretch) - north of Newark closed due to high water.

Craighead County

Trees down across Highway 163 near the county line, police dispatched to the scene

Trees down at Rains and Campus Street area in Jonesboro

Heavy rain causes early morning evacuations

Power poles reported down on Hogan Street in Monette

Power poles down in the Black Oak area

Hwy 158 north of HWY 18 is completely closed down to all traffic

Tree down on house 300 block of Fisher Street in Monette

Hwy 135 two miles south of Black Oak closes due to high water

Campus & Rains street-intersection blocked by downed tree

State Highway 463 in Jonesboro has been closed due to high water

Arkansas 135 (South of Black Oak) - a 1.2-mile stretch. Traffic is being detoured southbound onto Arkansas 148 and northbound traffic is being diverted onto County Road 835.

Arkansas 158 near Bowman - a 2.5-mile stretch closed due to downed power lines.

Highway 349 just west of Jonesboro has been closed due to high water

A 2.8-mile stretch of Arkansas 230 at Bono is closed due to high water.

Greene County

Sheriff's Office reports trees down across the county

Reports of high water on County Road 645

Police department has not received damage reports yet.

Randolph County

No reports of damage

Flooding reported throughout the county

Hwy 90 closed due to flooding

Arkansas 304 (2-mile stretch) south of Pocahontas closed due to high water.

Arkansas 90 (a 1.5-mile stretch) near Ravenden Springs is closed due to high water.

Hwy 328 between Reyno and Maynard closed due to high water.

Poinsett County

Trees and power lines down in Weiner via police chief

Highway 69 near Stacy has been closed due to high waters

State Highway 214 near Fishers closed due to high water

Sharp County

Clay County

Two houses damaged south of Corning.

Approximately 5,000 people are without power in the north part of Corning and Greenway.

Grain bins and a shop in McDougal were damaged.

Mississippi County

Flooding and power poles are reported down throughout the county. Most of Blytheville is without power.

Arkansas 77 (Leachville to the Arkansas/Missouri line).

Cleburne County

Stone County

The Hayden Heights area at JoJo's Restaurant in the Mountain View area is closed to through traffic.

Missouri:

Several mobile homes damaged in Gobler, Missouri

Hornersville has a lot of trees & power lines down

Building heavily damaged at Cotton Plant, north of 4-way stop.

Roads are flooded throughout Dunklin County, with trees and power lines down on K Highway.

Home destroyed in Pemiscot County area - no location given by NWS & MSHP

More damage and road closures here

Alton R-4 cancels classes Monday

River Stages:

River stages in several Region 8 counties are showing sharp rising over the next 48-72 hours. Several forecasts are showing the Current River cresting at 26.5 feet, which is just three inches from the 26.8ft record.

Click here for latest river stages.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android