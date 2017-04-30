Heavy rain cause early morning evacuation - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The Jonesboro E-911 Center reported early morning evacuations in one Jonesboro area due to flash flood waters. 

According to Jeff Presley, an emergency evacuation was issued in the Race Street/Mary Jane areas. 

Rescue units were requesting boats to the area, but the waters soon went down far enough that boats weren't needed. 

The American Red Cross has a shelter open at Allen Park.  

For a running list of road closures & damage in Region 8, click here. 

