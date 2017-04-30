Heavy rain cause early morning evacuation

The Jonesboro E-911 Center reported early morning evacuations in one Jonesboro area due to flash flood waters.

According to Jeff Presley, an emergency evacuation was issued in the Race Street/Mary Jane areas.

Rescue units were requesting boats to the area, but the waters soon went down far enough that boats weren't needed.

The American Red Cross has a shelter open at Allen Park.

