Fire Chief killed in storm

According to a post from the Cleburne County Sheriff's Department Facebook page, Cove Creek/Pearson Fire Chief Doug Deckard was killed early Sunday in an accident checking a storm area.

Deckard was a firefighter for over 40 years and was the coordinator of the Cleburne County Search and Rescue Team.

Officials said in the post that Deckard's kindness, work ethic, and enthusiasm will be sorely missed.

According to a story from Little Rock television station KARK, Deckard was struck by a car as he was checking water lines early Sunday.

The Arkansas State Police said Deckard was working outside his vehicle on Highway 25, near the Faulkner-Cleburne County line, when he was hit. Also, ASP is not releasing any new information about the accident, KARK reported.



Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android