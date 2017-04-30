Water turned back on in Brookland

According to Brookland Mayor Kenneth Jones, the water has been turned back on in Brookland.

The town had a water outage Sunday night due to flooding.

The water line under Whitten Creek was broken and crews had to install a temporary supply line, Jones said.

An estimated 40 people were without water during that time.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android