Water turned back on in Brookland

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

According to Brookland Mayor Kenneth Jones, the water has been turned back on in Brookland.

The town had a water outage Sunday night due to flooding. 

The water line under Whitten Creek was broken and crews had to install a temporary supply line, Jones said.

An estimated 40 people were without water during that time.

