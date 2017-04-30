Governor Hutchinson declares state of emergency

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has declared a state of emergency for Arkansas in response to the severe storms and flooding throughout the state.

Arkansas Department of Emergency Management officials are receiving all of the requests from the counties and are responding to the Governor.

“Our prayers go out to the families who lost loved ones in the heavy rain and storms last night. I also thank our first responders who have worked tirelessly to provide assistance," Governor Hutchinson said.

“This afternoon I declared a State of Emergency for Arkansas to ensure that we have in place available resources to assist counties affected by last night’s storms. ADEM continues to coordinate with counties on damage assessments.”

