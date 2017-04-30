Redbirds Slug Four Home Runs in 11-7 Win

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – Paul DeJong hit two home runs, including going back-to-back-to-back with Patrick Wisdom and Harrison Bader in the seventh inning, to help launch the Memphis Redbirds to an 11-7 win over the Round Rock Express (Rangers) Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

The back-to-back-to-back homers in the seventh marked the first time the Redbirds (13-11) hit three-straight bombs in a game since Troy Glaus, Allen Craig, Mark Hamilton, and Daniel Descalso did it at Round Rock on Aug. 24, 2009.

So far in the series against the Express (11-13), Memphis has scored 30 runs on 46 hits, with 27 of the runs and 45 of the hits coming in three of the contests.

Six Redbirds had a multi-hit game on the day, led by Rangel Ravelo, playing in his first game in the St. Louis Cardinals organization, and Wisdom’s three-hit outings. Chad Huffman, Bader, DeJong, and Breyvic Valera all added two hits. Wisdom and DeJong drove in three runs apiece, and Ravelo also scored three runs.

The Redbirds were 7-for-17 with runners in scoring position en route to the win, which was an 11-4 advantage until the Express scored three runs in the ninth inning.

Memphis trailed 4-0 until getting on the board with a run in the fourth and then taking a lead with a five-spot in the fifth. The lead remained 6-4 until the Redbirds added four more in the seventh, which came on the back-to-back-to-back home runs.

Chris Ellis picked up his first win as a Redbird, allowing four runs on nine hits and striking out six in 5.2 innings. John Brebbia, Ryan Sherriff, and Josh Lucas combined for 2.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, and Kevin Herget finished the win despite giving up the three runs in the top of the ninth.

