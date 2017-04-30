Power out, curfew declared in Lake City

According to Lake City Mayor Jon Milligan, the city is without power and officials there hope the power is turned back on Monday or Tuesday.

A 10 p.m. curfew has been set for Sunday night in the Craighead County town and Milligan asks that residents need to be at home safely and off the roads if at possible.

Craighead County Judge Ed Hill said that the eastern district courthouse in Lake City will be closed on May 1 due to the power outage.

