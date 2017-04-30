Phone service shut down in Ripley Co.

Telephone service in Ripley County will be down, according to the Doniphan Police Department’s Facebook page.

The post said this could also affect AT&T and Verizon services as well.

The police department has set up a satellite phone in the area.

If you have an emergency and need to get ahold of the police, call either (573) 917-4604 or (573) 917-4605.

