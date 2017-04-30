Portion of Patrick Street blocked due to wreck

A wreck on Patrick Street has caused part of the road to be shut down.

According to Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott, the Jonesboro Fire Department had to cut out two people from the vehicle.

Three people were injured in the crash.

The vehicle had overturned into a ditch with water in it.

Elliott said with the car was in the water, but the people trapped inside were not in water.

Two people were transported to St. Bernards Medical Center by ambulances while a third person had to be med-flighted to Regional One Health in Memphis.

A Region 8 News crew on the scene says the 1000-block to the 1200-block of Patrick Street is blocked for a medical helicopter to land.

Traffic is being diverted.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android