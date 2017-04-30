Three injured in wreck Sunday

A wreck on Patrick Street Sunday injured three people and caused part of the road to be shut down.

According to Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott, the Jonesboro Fire Department had to cut out two people from the vehicle, which overturned into a ditch filled with water.

According to a police report, Nemi Matthews of Earle was driving a 2007 Dodge Durango around 7:45 p.m. when the accident happened. Wanda Southern of Earle, who was a passenger in the vehicle, told police Matthews was going south on Patrick when he lost control of the vehicle, hit the bridge and flipped the vehicle into the ditch.

Southern and a 12-year-old child in the vehicle were taken to St. Bernards Medical Center, while Matthews was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis, police said.

A Region 8 News crew on the scene said police cordoned off the 1000-block to the 1200-block of Patrick Street for a medical helicopter to land.

The accident is still under investigation, police said Monday.

