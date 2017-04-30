Six women graduate from Reclamation House program

Sunday was a very special day for several Region 8 women who graduated, but it was not from a university.

Six women graduated from the Reclamation House program in Jonesboro.

The house becomes home to women who are post-rehab or incarceration for 5 months while they learn to reclaim their lives.

Many of the women were drug addicts and served time in prison until they found hope in Reclamation House.

After months of learning about self-worth and reclaiming their lives, the women now plan to make their way back into society, sober and productive.

“I’m a mother now, I was never a mother before,” Jessica Massey, a graduate, said. “This place is amazing. My kids don’t have to worry about me leaving and not coming back. They know I am coming back. This place gave me hope.”

Just like Massey, Angie Burgess expressed her thanks to the non-profit organization for helping her get back on her feet.

“This place is amazing,” Burgess said. “We are like family and this group has a very special bond. You don't even really think that you're getting that much out of it until you get out and you're like I got this.”

The graduates have succeeded the program, many gained jobs, vehicles, and praise from employers.

For more information on the Reclamation house, call 870-336-2183.

