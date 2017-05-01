Rivers rising: watch GMR8 for updates on when they may crest

We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.

After a weekend of severe storms and rain, most are now dealing with flooding issues.

Meteorologist Justin Logan is tracking the river levels along with a slight chance of rain today.

Stay updated on the latest Flood Warnings on GMR8.

