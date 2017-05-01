Monday weather wrap: rivers rising, evacuations underway

Northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri are dealing with flooding left behind by severe storms over the weekend.

The City of Pocahontas has issued a mandatory evacuation for the East side of Pocahontas.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is issuing a mandatory evacuation of the Success area

BRTC telling students to leave Pocahontas and Paragould campuses

County judge: be aware of flood waters

There are many Flood Warnings across the area. Most of them will last through the middle of the week or longer.

Rivers across the region are rising, some may hit record flooding this week.

Utility crews continue working to get the power back on for those experiencing outages. Here is a list of outage maps for local power suppliers:

Several schools are closed Monday as communities deal with flooding.

The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department has more than 100 state highways closed. The Missouri Department of Transportation also announced several closures.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android