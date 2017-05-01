Man barely makes it out of truck swept away by floods

Scene of water rescue Saturday (Source: Brooke Taylor on Facebook)

The weekend was full of storms in Region 8 and one Saturday afternoon swept away a truck.

Brooke Taylor posted several videos to her Facebook page showing an incredible rescue in West Plains.

Bystanders step into dangerous conditions to help a man inside that truck.

He barely got out safe.

The water eventually submerged the vehicle.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android