Corning schools closing for power outage

A school district will close later Monday due to a power outage.

Corning Superintendent Kellee Smith tells Region 8 News the school district will dismiss Monday at 12 p.m.

Smith stated on the school's website the school was opened to "ensure our students are fed."

However, she also said electricity to the school will be out longer than anticipated.

The closure will take place after students are fed and backpacks are distributed to those who need food, Smith concluded.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android