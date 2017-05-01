Judge on Pocahontas evacuations: Get out while you can

Pocahontas residents have no choice, they need to evacuate the east side of the city. Officials made that very clear during a news conference Monday.

Randolph County Judge David Jansen said during the news conference, "We have some that won't move. I hope that everybody takes this serious. Get out while you can."

He added that "our number one priority is no loss of life."

Arkansas Highway 67/62 between Pocahontas and Corning is closing.

City and county officials anticipate the water to come across the highway near McDonald's and Walmart in Pocahontas by Tuesday afternoon.

Those floodwaters could top off at 28.5 to 29 feet as the Army Corps of Engineers continues to monitor the levee.

"We're going to lose the levee, folks," Jansen said. "National Weather Service said the crest may change. They won't go down, but they may go up."

Pocahontas Mayor Kary Story says the evacuations are for businesses as well.

He says all residents and business owners have until 8 a.m. Tuesday to evacuate.

Over 150 homes in the Robil Addition are to be evacuated. The area was hit hard by flooding just six years ago.

Officials are preparing shelters for those displaced at the old Randolph County Nursing Home, 1405 Hospital. Dr.

Should there be any overflow, those residents will be housed at the Pocahontas Community Center, 300 Geneva Dr.

Jansen said those needing sandbags can come to the road department on Highway 115 to get them. Over 17,000 were made Monday morning.

"We learn every time we have a disaster. We've had our share. We'll get through this," Jansen said.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android