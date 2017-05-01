News conference called over Pocahontas evacuation

A mandatory evacuation has been issued for the east side of Pocahontas, in particular, the Robil Addition, according to Mayor Kary Story.

A news conference will be held at the city hall in Pocahontas at 1 p.m. Region 8 News will carry the news conference live.

The evacuations are happening as soon as possible.

Mayor Story says the evacuations are for businesses as well.

He says all residents and business owners have until 8 a.m. Tuesday to evacuate.

No designated location has been set for evacuees.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android