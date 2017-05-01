BRTC asks students to leave campuses

A technical college is asking students to leave campuses due to the threat of flooding.

Black River Technical College issued a statement on their Facebook and Twitter pages asking all students to leave the Pocahontas and Paragould campuses.

BRTC said that all of its campuses will remain closed until further notice. Graduations have also been postponed.

The campuses phones and internet will be disabled for safety purposes, starting at noon Monday.

The college advises students to watch their social media pages for more information.

