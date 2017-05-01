Storms leave damage in their wake in Blytheville

Severe storms early Sunday morning tore a path of damage through Mississippi County.

In Blytheville, high winds and heavy rains left behind uprooted trees and blown off roofs.

A massive tree that once stood sentinel over the 400-block of Lynn Street came crashing down in the storm.

On East Street, winds ripped the roof off of a home.

Fierce gusts also tore apart a building in the 200-block of Spur Street.

In addition to the damage, Assistant Police Chief Ricky Jefferson said the storms knocked out power to thousands of residents.

As of Monday morning, more than 1,800 residents remained without electricity. Entergy expects to have the power completely restored by Wednesday.

