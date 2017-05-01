Success residents evacuated over flooding concerns

Residents of a community in Clay County are being evacuated due to flooding concerns.

According to Sheriff Terry Miller, mandatory evacuations are happening in the community of Success.

Those displaced are going to the Corning community center until further notice.

