County judge: be aware of flood waters

Lawrence County Judge John Thomison is asking residents to be aware of rising flood waters.

A news release from the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department states:

If you were affected by the flood of 2011, or almost affected by it, then you will most likely be affected. Residents need to make arrangements within the next twenty four hours to relocate to a safe place. The projected crest will be higher than it was in 2011.

The sheriff's department tells residents to check road closings here.

Further announcements will be issued as needed, according to the release.

