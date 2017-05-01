MoDOT grants weight allowance for trucks providing flood relief

To get flood-fighting supplies to communities, the Missouri Department of Transportation will allow heavier than usual truckloads of rock, sand, and gravel to travel on the state's highways.

MoDOT announced Monday it would allow private and for-hire motor carriers to carry up to 10 percent more than their licensed weight.

Trucks will be limited to:

A loaded, gross weight no greater than ten percent (10%) above the gross licensed weight of the commercial motor vehicle;

Transportation of rock, sand and gravel only within the State of Missouri;

Drivers must obey posted bridge weight limits;

When crossing a bridge, the driver must restrict the vehicle speed to no more than thirty miles per hour (30 mph);

Travel is only allowed on non-interstate highways. NO TRAVEL IS ALLOWED ON MISSOURI INTERSTATE HIGHWAYS.

The waiver, which is in response to the weekend flooding and the state of emergency, will remain in effect through May 31.

