Highway 67 closed for flooding concerns

A transportation official says Highway 67/62 between Pocahontas and Corning is closing.

According to Brad Smithee with the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department, the highway will close as soon as possible.

Water is expected to move across Highway 67 near McDonald's and Walmart by noon Tuesday.

