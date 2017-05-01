Parolee arrested again, this time for bootlegging

Less than two weeks after he appeared before a judge on drug trafficking charges, a Jonesboro man is back in jail on a charge of bootlegging.

Police arrested 69-year-old John Perry Scott on Saturday after reportedly finding a “large quantity of alcohol and a large amount of money” in his possession.

Officer Joseph Branstetter stopped Scott after seeing him make an improper turn onto Johnson Avenue, the incident report stated.

After learning that Scott was on active probation, Branstetter asked him if he had anything illegal in his vehicle.

“A little bit of beer,” was Scott’s response.

Branstetter searched the van and found 15 30-packs of beer. He also found a bottle of gin and multiple water bottles filled with suspected alcohol, the report said.

The officer reported finding $527 in cash stuffed in the vehicle’s front cup holder and another $674 in the front and back pockets of Scott’s jeans.

When the officer asked if he was selling the alcohol, Scott is alleged to have responded that he was “about to have a party.”

Scott was taken to the Craighead County Detention Center where he was booked in for sale, barter or possession for sale or barter in a dry area. Scott, who was out on a $25,000 surety bond for prior charges, was placed on hold for a probation violation.

Officers seized all of the alcohol and logged it into evidence.

