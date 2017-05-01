Sheriff moves inmates to Craighead County

Randolph County Sheriff Gary Tribble moved inmates housed at the county jail to the Craighead County Detention Center in Jonesboro.

Historic flooding along the Black River in Pocahontas prompted evacuations Monday of homes and businesses east of the river.

The sheriff's department, located along Pace Road in Pocahontas, is in an area known to flood.

The Randolph County Dispatch Center, also located inside the sheriff's department, is being moved to the Sandhill Fire Department.

Sheriff Tribble said he had made requests for the National Guard to man their barricades. Already, the county is receiving assistance from the Arkansas State Police Mobile Command Center, and they have helicopters on standby.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has assured the sheriff that they will assist with personnel, boats, and rescue efforts if needed.

Meanwhile, Randolph County District Court Clerk Caitlyn Tweedy announced Monday that court will not be in session on Wednesday, May 3.

She said court would be postponed until a later date.

