Storms kept Craighead County first responders busy

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The weekend storms kept first responders busy all across Region 8.

Jonesboro and Craighead County E-911 reported Monday it received dozens of calls Saturday into Sunday.

The greatest number of calls were for fires and ambulance assistance, followed by reports of downed power lines and flooding.

Jeff Presley, Jonesboro and Craighead County E-911 director, reported the following calls:

  • Flooding—29 calls
  • Power line/poles down—38 calls
  • Stalled vehicles in floodwater—7 calls
  • Jonesboro Fire dispatched—46 calls (alarms included)
  • Craighead County Fire Departments—16 calls
  • Craighead County first responders—14 calls
  • Ambulance runs—56 calls

