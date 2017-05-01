Storms kept Craighead County first responders busy

The weekend storms kept first responders busy all across Region 8.

Jonesboro and Craighead County E-911 reported Monday it received dozens of calls Saturday into Sunday.

The greatest number of calls were for fires and ambulance assistance, followed by reports of downed power lines and flooding.

Jeff Presley, Jonesboro and Craighead County E-911 director, reported the following calls:

Flooding—29 calls

Power line/poles down—38 calls

Stalled vehicles in floodwater—7 calls

Jonesboro Fire dispatched—46 calls (alarms included)

Craighead County Fire Departments—16 calls

Craighead County first responders—14 calls

Ambulance runs—56 calls

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

