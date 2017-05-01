Brother pleads guilty to killing brother

Roy Miller Junior pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter in the shooting death of his brother, Rahmal Miller in November 2016.

Beebe Police say on November 25 they responded to a reported shooting on Kamak Drive.

When police arrived they found Rahmal Miller lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Roy Miller Jr. also pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a certain person and was sentenced to 20 years in jail.

