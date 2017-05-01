NWS confirms tornadoes touched down in Dell, Hornersville

The National Weather Service confirmed Monday that tornadoes were to blame for significant damage in at least two Region 8 communities.

In a preliminary report Monday, the NWS said an EF-1 tornado touched down near Dell in Mississippi County, AR, around 2:07 a.m. Sunday.

After surveying the damage, the NWS said the tornado was 150 yards wide and traveled a total of 5.6 miles. Its winds peaked at 105 miles per hour.

While there were no fatalities or injuries, the storm did cause significant damage, including destroying a warehouse at a local cotton gin.

The NWS said an EF-1 tornado also touched down near Hornersville, MO, around 2:08 a.m. Sunday with winds of 90 miles an hour.

The tornado measured 100 yards wide and traveled 1.2 miles, the weather service said. Again, there were no injuries or fatalities reported.

