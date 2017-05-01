Gov. Hutchinson to visit Pocahontas Tuesday

According to the governor's office, Gov. Asa Hutchinson will survey storm damage in Randolph and Sharp counties Tuesday. After surveying the damage, the governor will have a press conference at Pocahontas Fire Department Station #4 at 11 a.m. to update the public on damage reports from the weekend severe weather.

