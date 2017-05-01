Flood warnings issued for Arkansas rivers following rainfall

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Flood warnings have been issued for areas of northeastern Arkansas after heavy weekend rainfall forced rivers out of their banks.

The National Weather Service issued the warnings Monday for the Black River in Clay, Randolph, Jackson and Lawrence counties. Forecasters say record flooding is expected along the river through Friday as the river crests at about 29.5 feet. Flood stage ranges from feet 14 to 17 feet.

The weather service says state highways 166 and 328 near Pocahontas have flooded. Riverfront Park has also flooded and water is rising near businesses on the river's west bank near the U.S. Highway 67 bridge. Homes along State Highway 166 have also flooded.

Flood warnings have also been issued for the Spring River at Imboden and the Eleven Point River near Ravenden Springs.

