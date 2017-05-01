Part of Big River Crossing to be closed temporarily

Part of the Big River Crossing will close due to flood concerns.

Big River Crossing announced its Arkansas gate would be locked as a precautionary measure because of annual flooding of the Mississippi River.

The gate will be locked starting May 2. It will remain closed until further notice.

The Memphis entrance for Big River Crossing will remain open, and the public is encouraged to continue to utilize the Big River Crossing. The group in charge of the pedestrian bridge just reminds patrons that their will only be one entrance and exit for the time being.

Big River Crossing is a nearly one mile bridge that connects Tennessee and Arkansas over the Mississippi River. It opened in October 2016 and has since been equipped with special lights.

