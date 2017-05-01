Families evacuate as Black River rises

Cindy Farrar talks about her home Monday in the Robil Addition east of Pocahontas. (Source: KAIT)

Families work to remove furniture from a home in the Robil Addition east of Pocahontas. (Source: KAIT)

It was moving day Monday as people who live east of Pocahontas face rising flood waters and the possibility of flooding in their neighborhood.

The Robil Addition flooded in 2011, a flood that destroyed several homes in the area.

Cindy Farrar said she had just moved in and was moving things back out - appliances and furniture - in advance of flooding.

"It's horrible. You don't want to leave your home. This is my home. I sold the family home because I buried all my family, and I bought this, and this was going to be my home. Now come Friday, I'm not going to have it," Farrar said.

Pocahontas police have said that residents in the area must be out of their homes by 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Several families worked Monday to load trailers with household items. The work including picking up important documents. Church groups, friends, and family went to help people on Pace Road.

Alan Flanery said the threat of flooding destroying his property was a cruel déjà vu.

"I can't really describe how bad it feels to have to lose everything one more time," Flanery said.

Melissa Dickey has lived on Pace Road for several years.

Dickey said her son was born and raised in the home and that the 2011 flooding almost destroyed her home and everything in it. The water was up to the door, and her family found worms underneath the carpet in the home.

Dickey spent $12,000 to fix the 2011 damage but said Monday she may not be able to pay for the possible damage from flooding this week.

"I don't know what I'll have left. It just tears up you know. You spend your whole life in a place, and then it's gone," Dickey said.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android