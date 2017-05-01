Pocahontas schools in session Tuesday

According to Pocahontas school superintendent Daryl Blaxton, the Pocahontas School District will be in session Tuesday. However, the district will not run buses east of the Black River bridge due to its potential closing at some point Tuesday.

Blaxton asked residents to call their transportation department with specific questions about route coverages. Students who are unable to attend school due to flooding or lack of bus coverage will be excused and school officials will work to assist students in making up any missed assignments.

"Our goal in the coming days will be to ensure the safety of students and staff while remaining open, if possible, just as we did in 2011. We know that many parents need us to be in session and their students in school. In addition, we know that some students will not be able to attend due to flood waters and we will work with them on missed assignments," Blaxton said.

