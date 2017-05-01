Pastor helps Success residents evacuate

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has been out since 7:00 a.m. Monday due to the mandatory evacuation order for the residents of Success.

Sheriff Terry Miller said the residents of the town had 30 minutes to pack up their belongings and get out.

The sheriff’s office used 10 boats and a Humvee to help evacuate residents.

Residents were given the option to seek shelter at the M. B. Ainley Jr. Community Center in Corning or find another safe place to go.

Josh Raspberry, the pastor of the First Baptist Church in Corning, said he is assisting the Clay County Sheriff’s Office by utilizing their church vans to help evacuate people.

“Now, we’re getting everybody here,” Raspberry said. “We’re actually working with our local Baptist Association. We have a disaster relief trailer that we can feed people out of, and we’re working on getting that organized to be able to have some meals here tonight for people. We’ll have plenty of food to feed those who need it or are staying here.”

Raspberry said there are people on stand-by to help assist people all night.

One resident said he went to bed with green grass outside his home to flood waters.

“Something is going to have to be done about it because the fact is it got to be the drainage system or the runoff got to be better,” Success resident Daniel Jones said. “Once the river goes off, it’s got to go someplace else instead of where it’s at.”

Jones said he grabbed his insurance policies and some personal belongings before he left Success.

Jones planned to stay at the shelter in Corning until he can find another place to stay or go back home.

Miller said Highways 328 and 211 are blocked off and have asked everyone to avoid those areas.

