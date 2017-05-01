NWS confirms tornado damage in White & Woodruff counties

The National Weather Service office in Little Rock has confirmed two more tornadoes from storms over the weekend.

According to NWS, EF-1 tornado damage was found in White County. The path of that tornado was 5.9 miles long starting two miles north of Walker and ending three miles south-southeast of West Point.

Winds were estimated between 86-110 miles per hour.

The survey found that a mobile home was shifted off of its foundation, several trees that were snapped or uprooted, and structural damage.

The NWS also found debris that had been thrown into trees.

The other tornado damage was found in Woodruff County.

That tornado was also rated an EF-1 tornado.

It was on the ground 0.8 miles starting four miles south of Augusta to about four miles south-southeast of Augusta.

The survey found the tornado snapped several trees and damaged a metal shed.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android