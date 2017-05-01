Businesses prepare for flooding

Crews work to put in sandbags Monday at the El Acapulco restaurant in Pocahontas. (Source: KAIT)

As floodwaters rise in and around Pocahontas, individuals and businesses spent Monday taking precautionary measures in a very stressful time.

Corning resident Glen Vinson said he went to Pocahontas Monday to get several bags of sand to prepare his aunt's home in Pocahontas. With traffic tie-ups and getting to his aunt's home, Vinson said it was difficult.

"It is annoying. You know you try to move on with life, and you have the occasional emergency that you got to take care of. It is an annoyance but it is a part of life and you move on," Vinson said.

A road foreman with the Randolph County Road Department said he suggests people who live in a low-lying area to pack a few things and go to a safer area as soon as possible.

"People that is on low ground need to be packing up and moving," Ronald Barnett said.

However, for people who are staying, Monday meant getting ready for the flooding by putting in several sandbags.

"We have got bags from Jonesboro and different places because they are running out as soon as they are getting them," Krystale Estudillo, who is the wife of the manager at El Acapulco Mexican restaurant, said. "I don't know how many we have done. Really I don't."

Employees and crews worked to take in all of the booths, tables, and equipment, lifting them to higher ground.

