Water to overtop Highway 67 later tonight

According to Randolph County Judge David Jansen, authorities expect water to be overtopping Highway 67 in front of Walmart sometime after midnight tonight.

Originally, officials thought the water would overtop Highway 67 at noon Tuesday, but the water is rising nearly two inches per hour. An engineer has determined that water will be at the road at midnight and sometime after midnight, the water will be over the road.

If it happens, the Highway Department will make the determination to close the road.



