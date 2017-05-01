Two charged with arson in Izard Co.

Two people have been charged with arson and trespassing after a house fire on April 23.

According to the Izard County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, James Adam Horness, 19, of Calico Rock and Shelby Jay Autry, 19, of Big Flat were charged with criminal trespass and arson on April 25.

The fire happened at a home on Vest Cemetery Road in Boswell. It is considered to be a total loss.

Both Horness and Autry are being held in the Izard County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

They will appear in Izard County Circuit Court on May 23.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android