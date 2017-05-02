Tuesday weather wrap: Black River to crest higher than expected

Floodwaters continue to rise in some areas as residents are urged to get out.

The latest forecast for the crest of the Black River in Pocahontas is now 31.5 feet. Initially, the forecast called for about 29.5 feet.

Black River overtops levee at Hwy 304

Governor Asa Hutchinson reacts to flooding in northeast Arkansas

Shelter now open, needing volunteers

In Pocahontas, Highway 67/62 between the city and Corning is closed.

Another section of Highway 67 to close

Highway 166 section 1 north of Pocahontas is closed as well as Highway 304 southeast of the city.

Water has already reached Highway 67 near El Acapulco and McDonald's. On Monday, the floodwaters were expected to rise about two inches per hour.

For more road closures in Arkansas and Missouri, use the links below:

Many Pocahontas businesses are closed Tuesday.

Several schools are closed Tuesday as communities deal with flooding.

There are many Flood Warnings across the area. Most of them will last through the middle of the week or longer.

Utility crews remain working in a few areas to restore power. Here is a list of outage maps for local power suppliers:

