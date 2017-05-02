Pocahontas businesses close for floods

Some businesses in Pocahontas are closed Tuesday as the city deals with flooding.

McDonald's, 1504 Hwy 67 S., is closed due to a flooded parking lot, according to a general manager and store manager. They say restaurant does not have water inside it.

Peco Foods in Pocahontas is closed Tuesday and will remain so through Wednesday night. An official with the company says they will provide further updates on Wednesday.

Pinnacle Frames in Pocahontas is closed until further notice.

Businesses owners and residents were told to leave the east side of the city on Monday after a mandatory evacuation was issued.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android