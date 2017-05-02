Another section of Highway 67 to close

The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department will close another section of U.S 67 in Pocahontas Tuesday.

An AHTD official says the highway between Walmart and McDonald's will be closed by 8 a.m.

BREAKING NEWS: The last few cars are crossing and then 67 is closed by Walmart in Pocahontas. #arwx pic.twitter.com/eRnbBI6Jxe — Ryan Vaughan (@ryanvaughan) May 2, 2017

U.S. 67/62 between Pocahontas and Corning was closed Monday.

City and county officials expected water in that area to rise about two inches per hour.

