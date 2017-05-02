Another section of Highway 67 to close - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Another section of Highway 67 to close

POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) -

The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department will close another section of U.S 67 in Pocahontas Tuesday.

An AHTD official says the highway between Walmart and McDonald's will be closed by 8 a.m.

U.S. 67/62 between Pocahontas and Corning was closed Monday.

City and county officials expected water in that area to rise about two inches per hour.

