Shelter now open, needing volunteers

A shelter in Pocahontas is now open for those displaced and they are needing volunteers.

The shelter is at the old Randolph County Nursing Home, 1405 Hospital. Dr.

About 30 people are there now and the shelter can accommodate about 30 more.

Workers at the shelters are asking for volunteers to help clean out another wing of the old nursing home.

The shelter has enough food right now to feed people Tuesday.

For those wanting to help, go to the nursing home to find out more.

But take note that U.S. 67 in front of Walmart has been closed by the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department.

The American Red Cross has also set up shelters in:

Clay County

Corning

Corning Community Center, 536 E. Elm, Corning, AR

Izard County

Calico Rock

Calico Rock Mennonite Fellowship, 104 Fellowship Lane, Calico Rock, AR

Lawrence County

Walnut Ridge

Walnut Ridge School, 504 SE Southern Ave, Walnut Ridge, AR

