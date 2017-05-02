Arkansas 304 reopens after flooding - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Arkansas 304 reopens after flooding

Levee overtopped on Highway 304 in Randolph Co. (Source: KAIT) Levee overtopped on Highway 304 in Randolph Co. (Source: KAIT)
POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) -

A nearly seven-mile stretch of Highway 304 in Randolph County opened Thursday after flooding closed the road. 

According to the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, the road was closed for 37 days after flooding overtopped a levee during flooding. 

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area at the time, asking residents to evacuate. The water moved down the Black River from Corning to east Pocahontas, officials said at the time. 

[CLICK HERE FOR FLOOD WARNING INFORMATION BY COUNTY]

